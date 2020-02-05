Indore: 3 shopkeepers sold bags with big brand logos, held

Indore: City police arrested three shopkeepers who were allegedly selling travel bags as branded products on Tuesday in Central Kotwali Police Station area.

On receiving complaint of Gaurav Shrivastava (35) of Om Vihar Colony, police arrested Ali Asgar Lightwala (38) of Saify Nagar, Ali Asgar Bagwala (40) of Khatiwala Tank and Mushtak Lokhandwala (45) of Bijalpur. Police registered FIR against them under Sections 51 and 63 of Copyright Act, 1957.

The police raided three bag shops in Ranipura area from where 425 bags carrying logo of branded companies were recovered. The accused were selling them at cheap rates to customers. The police seized the bags. Police raided Saif Bags Shop, Royal Bags Shop and King Bags Shop in this connection.

According to police, the accused were using companies' names to sell bags to people at a low price. The shopkeepers were running these shops for many years. Police believe that the accused have done business of lakhs of rupees by selling such bags.