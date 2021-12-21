Indore: 3 robbers arrested, Rs 36 Lakh recovered

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police arrested three accused who had stolen Rs 42 lakh from a house in the Khajrana locality on Monday.

The police said that a person had complained against Imran, Ritesh Thakur and Furqan alleging that they had taken away Rs 42 lakh kept in a cupboard in his house.

The two accused Ritesh and Furkan were arrested and Rs 3,552,000 in cash was recovered from them. They had hidden it in a vehicle.

Accused Imran, absconding since the date of the incident, was arrested on Monday and Rs 50,000 cash was recovered from him.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 11:02 AM IST