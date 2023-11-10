Indore: 3 Robbed Of Mangalsutra, Mobile Phones In 24 Hrs

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three people were robbed by miscreants on bikes in different places during the last 24 hours.

While a woman was robbed of her mangalsutra in Rajendra Nagar, two persons, one from Bhopal and the other from Jabalpur were robbed of their mobile phones in Vijay Nagar.

Ishita Shah, a resident of Amitesh Nagar, complained to police that she was walking to her home when two bikers came from the rear and snatched her mangalsutra.

Ishita managed to clutch onto a part of the mangalsutra, but the miscreants escaped with part of the mangalsutra.

Police are going through footage of CCTVs in the area, but so far, the miscreants have not been identified.

Girl from Bhopal robbed of mobile phone

In another incident, a girl from Bhopal was robbed of her mobile phone by two bikers in the Vijay Nagar area. Complainant Noushin lodged a complaint that she runs an event company and she had come to the city for office work. While returning from a farewell party, she stopped near MR-9 Square and was waiting for her friend when two bikers managed to snatch her iPhone from her hand. Police registered a case against two unidentified bikers and the CCTVs of the area are being examined. No arrests have been made till the filing of the report.

Bikers snatch mobile from Jabalpur man

Two bikers snatched a mobile phone from a Jabalpur man in the Vijay Nagar area. Shrikant Verma, a resident of Jabalpur and at present residing in Meghdoot Nagar, complained that he was returning from Lasudia while talking over the phone. Two persons on a bike came from the rear, snatched his phone in Scheme Number 54 and fled. Two suspects were seen in CCTV footage, but they could not be identified.

In another incident, Robin Victor, a resident of Chandra Nagar complained to the crime branch that someone stole his iPhone from near Satya Sai Square. A crime branch officer said that an investigation is on to identify the accused.