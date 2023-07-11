 Indore: 3 Primary School Kids Drown In Pond
Indore: 3 Primary School Kids Drown In Pond

They had gone there without informing their family members

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 12:41 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, three school children drowned in a pond located under Khudel police station jurisdiction on Monday evening. It is said that after returning home from school, the children had gone there without informing the parents. The police have sent the bodies for autopsy the investigation is on in the case.   

According to the police, the incident took place in Khatipipliya village around 6 pm. The bodies of Anshul (8), Ayush (8) and Priyanshu (8) were recovered from the pond near the village. Preliminary investigation revealed that the children are the students of primary class in the school in their village. After reaching home from school, they reached the pond for swimming. 

When they did not return for hours, the family members started a search for them and found their clothes on the banks of the pond. Soon the villagers fished out their bodies, and they were taken to MY Hospital, but it was too late.

