 Indore: 3-level Preparations Underway For Counting Of Votes
Training of counting personnel to begin this week. Strong room under three-layer security blanket: Collector

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 20, 2023, 11:43 PM IST
Indore collector Dr Ilayaraja T |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district election office has geared up for the counting of votes on December 3. All preparations are underway and training of personnel involved in vote counting will begin this week only.

Collector and district election officer Ilayrajaja T informed the media about it here on Monday. Briefing about the preparations, he informed that we have begun the process of putting in place the system involved in counting of votes.

The training of counting personnel would start from this week only. There will be 2 tables for theoretical training and 1 table for practical training. Then arrangements would be made at the counting hall. Arrangements would also be made for agents, media and the common public to access the results at their own level. Dr Ilayaraja said that at the third level, he himself and the returning officers are regularly conducting inspections of the strong room and security is being monitored through the control room. He put to rest all the speculations that the counting is being postponed from December 3.

Counting of the votes of all 9 assembly constituencies of the district will begin on December 3 from 8 am at Nehru Stadium, wherein currently the EVMs are placed in the strong room under tight security.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

