Indore: 3 Held, Jewellery Worth Rs 1.5L Recovered | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Dwarkapuri police station arrested three youths who had stolen jewellery worth Rs 1.5 lakh from two shops. Police have managed to recover the jewellery.

The victim had lodged complain on August 3, that he had locked both the shops at night and gone home and found the locks broken and jewellery missing the next morning.

On the basis of CCTV camera footage in the area, police identified three suspects, identified them as Yash Chugani, Yogesh Badonia, and Sagar Piple and arrested them.