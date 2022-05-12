Indore: 3-day workshop on ‘Human Values and Business Functions’ ends

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day workshop on ‘Human Values and Business Functions’ by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalay ended successfully on Wednesday. The sessions were based on educating youths about real-life challenges and motivating them to excel in their career.

The session on the first day was about the functional traits that a person must consider to face the real world and how introspection can help one attain a powerful mindset. Conducted by Deepak Redgaongar, the session concentrated on measures that help a person boost himself. Many students of the university teaching department enthusiastically attended the session. Deepak Redgaongar said, “Not only are sub-skills important, but they’re also necessary to have re-skill.”

The second day’s session was based on trouble-shooting and decision-making characteristics that a person must have and the third day’s session concentrated on the vision skills of youths and was conducted by the School of Social Sciences under the guidance of vice-chancellor of DAVV Renu Jain.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 12:39 AM IST