Indore: 3-day Narmada Sahitya Manthan from today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The three-day Narmada Sahitya Manthan, which is being observed as ‘Bhojparv’, will start from Sunday in Dhar. A large number of writers, thinkers, bloggers, historians will participate.

The Manthan will be inaugurated at 9.30am in the presence of national publicity chief of RSS, Sunil Ambekar, and the culture minister of Madhya Pradesh, Usha Thakur.

In the second session, the Governor of Uttarakhand, Lt Gen (retd) Gurmeet Singh, will present his views on internal security, challenges and solutions. More than 1,000 writers, thinkers of Malwa province will participate in the three-day event.

Eight sessions will be held daily and eminent writers and subject experts across the country will attend it. Students, associated with media, and writers of Malwa province will also participate.

Earlier on Saturday, Madhya prant chief of RSS, Ashok Sohni, RSS Malwa prant chief, Vineet Navathe, and Narmada Sahitya Manthan’s coordinator Dr Mukesh Modh inaugurated an exhibition at Dhar on Saturday. The exhibition focuses on Raja Bhoj’s contribution to social and architecture during his lifetime. The exhibition is being held at the premises of government post-graduate college, Dhar. In this exhibition, Raja Bhoj’s architecture, city planning, temple planning, drama theatre, weaponry and tools of his period have been displayed. Gold coins prevalent during his tenure have been showcased.

