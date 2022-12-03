Indore: 3 booked for selling pesticides under another company’s brand name

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The director of a company and his two partners were booked by the police for cheating farmers by packing their company’s chemicals and pesticides under another company’s brand name.

According to police, an officer of the agriculture department has complained that Ashvin Patel, his partners Lokesh Patel and Abhishek Dubey of Paramount Agritechnologies company. The company’s manufacturing unit is situated in Sanwer Tehsil and the owner and the partners were packing the chemicals and pesticides in the bags of another company. They were reportedly manufacturing the products without a licence so the case was registered under various sections including section 420 of the IPC and further investigation is on into the case.

Two on-the-run accused arrested with goods worth Rs 40 lakh

Bhanwarkuan police arrested two on-the-run persons accused of manufacturing fake pesticides, fertiliser and other goods worth Rs 40 lakh, police said on Friday. According to the police station in-charge Shashikant Chourasiya, a police team had raided a place on the New RTO Road in Palda and recovered fertilisers and pesticides of a particular brand from there. The goods recovered from there were found to be fake. Two persons named Lalit Trivedi of Sunder Nagar area of the city and Abhishek were on the run. On Friday, the police arrested both the accused. Following the lead given by an accused, the police raided a godown situated in Simrod village in Sanwer Tehsil and found banned pesticides and other fake products. The value of the goods recovered from the godown is worth Rs 40 lakh. The accused are being questioned about the recovered goods.