Indore: 3 arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 5 lakh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city crime branch arrested three persons from two places and recovered brown sugar worth Rs 5 lakh from them, an official said on Monday. Their bikes and three mobile phones were also recovered, and they are being questioned to trace other people involved in the same racket.

According to a crime branch officer, acting on a tip-off, a person named Sonu Yadav, a resident of Dhar was caught from Scheme Number 114 where he come to deliver the brown sugar to a person there. The crime branch recovered about 50 grams of brown sugar from him.

In another action, the joint team of the crime branch and Gandhi Nagar police caught two persons named Mohit and Rahul with about 7 grams of brown sugar from the area. They were allegedly going to deliver the drugs to someone. The value of the total drugs recovered from the accused is more than Rs 5 lakh in the international market. Two motorcycles and three mobile phones were also recovered from them and the accused have been booked under the relevant section of the NDPS Act by Lasudia and Gandhi Nagar police. The accused allegedly confessed to supplying the drugs in the city.

Two arrested with 1.2 kg of cannabis

Bhanwarkuan police caught two persons while they were carrying cannabis in the water camper, police said on Monday. According to the police station in-charge Shashikant Chourasia, the police team was patrolling in the area when they spotted two persons on a bike and they were carrying a water camper on the service lane near Bhanwarkuan Square. They tried to flee but fell on the road. Police caught them and recovered 1.2 kilograms of cannabis from them. They were carrying the cannabis in the water camper to mislead the police.

The accused have been identified as Sanjay Dangi and Raju Gaud. Their bike was also seized and they were booked under section 8/20 of the NDPS Act. The accused are being questioned further. The efforts are on to identify the source of the cannabis.

