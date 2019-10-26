Indore: 3 arrested for mobile theft

Indore: City police on Saturday arrested two persons for snatching mobile phone from various places in the city. Police also arrested a buyer of stolen mobile. Eight mobile phones were recovered from them.

Juni Indore police station staff received a tip-off that two persons were talking about selling the stolen mobile phones near Manikbagh Road and a police team reached there and managed to arrest two persons named Yusuf Ali of Juna Risala area and Ayaz Waris of Iliyas Colony.

The accused allegedly confessed they had snatched mobiles in Juni Indore, Sanyogitaganj, Chhoti Gwaltoli and Vijay Nagar police station jurisdictions. They had sold the stolen mobile phone to Amir Khan of Azad Nagar. Later, police started a search for Amir and arrested him from Jail Road. Eight mobile phones were recovered from the accused.