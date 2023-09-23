Indore: 3 Arrested For Holding 3 Minor Boys From W Bengal Captive In House

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three children from West Bengal were rescued from a house and three persons were arrested for torturing them in the Banganga area, police said on Friday. The accused had brought the minor boys to work as goldsmiths but ill-treated them. The process of handing over the children to their parents is on.

Banganga police station in charge Neeraj Birthare said that a case has been registered against Sheikh Tohid, Sajid Sheikh and Rakesh on the complaint of a 17-year-old boy from Hooghly in West Bengal. The boy stated in his complaint that he and two other boys from West Bengal were staying at a place provided by the accused for more than two years. They worked as goldsmiths but were tortured by the accused who did not give them sufficient food nor were they allowed to leave the house. They were given food only once in 24 hours and were thrashed severely if they asked for more food.

Sources claimed that police received information about the same through an organisation after which they raided the place, arrested the accused and rescued the three children.

Birthare further said that the accused are also from West Bengal and further investigation is on into the case.

