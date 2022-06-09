Indore: 3 arrested for duping people

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three people were arrested for duping people on the lure of providing them franchise of a health product on Wednesday. The accused used to promise people that they would provide them customers, as well. One of the accused was earlier arrested by the police for duping people of lakhs of rupees on the promise of providing franchise of a company.

Additional DCP (Crime) Guruprasad Parashar said the Crime Branch had received a complaint from a person and the officials had instructed the fraud investigation cell of the Crime Branch to investigate the case. The cell officials found that the complainant was duped of Rs 41,000 by the accused, who promised to provide him the franchise of a company, named Green Mart Shoppe. The accused also promised to provide him customers. The accused had sent some products, initially, after which they neither sent products, nor provided customers.

Crime Branch officials checked the details of the bank accounts of their company. The officials found that the accused ran their office in the Royal Ratan Apartment on MG Road and they used to make phone calls to people to dupe them in the same way.

Cops arrested the accused—Kapil Kardile, Deepika and Shraddha. The police said Kapil was arrested by the Crime Branch in 2020, too, for similar crimes. The accused have been booked under sections 420, 406, 409 and 34 of the IPC. Further investigations are underway.