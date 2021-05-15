Indore: 2nd Covishield jab only after 84 days



Indore

Much to the relief for the people of Indore, the health department will continue to vaccinate people above 45 years with the first and second dose.

Facing the shortage of vaccines, the district officials heaved a sigh of relief on Saturday when they received about 17,000 doses of COVISHIELD from the state government.

According to district immunization officer Dr Pravin Jadia, “We have received about 17,000 doses of COVISHIELD and we already have about 19,000 doses of COVAXIN. Earlier, we decided to stop vaccinating those above 45 years with the first dose but we will continue the same as the government has increased the gap between the first and second dose of the vaccine COVISHIELD from 45-60 days to 84 to 112 days.”

The department could vaccinate about over 13,300 people including 6,502 people above 18 years and over 4,000 with 45 years above.

However, a large number of people faced trouble in getting vaccinated for the second dose as they were refused by the health officials at the centres to come after 84 days.

Later, senior officials directed them to facilitate those who reached the centre after which their vaccination could be done. At one centre, more people than the doses available reached the centre after which officials had to arrange vaccines from other places for them.

COVISHIELD dose after 84 days, COVAXIN after 28 days

District Immunization Officer Dr Pravin Jadia responded to the queries about the vaccination programme.

Question: After how many days people should go for a second dose of vaccination?

Ans: Those who took the first dose of vaccine as COVISHIELD must take the second dose after 84 days. Earlier, it was 45-60 days but the government has increased the gap between doses to 84 to 112 days. No change in the gap between two doses of COVAXIN.

Question: How much change is there in immunity by increasing the gap in doses?

Answer: The decision was taken at the government level after studies. It may increase the immune response by more than 5 per cent when compared to getting a vaccine in 45 to 60 days.

Question: What should people do who have the due date of the second dose?

Answer: All those waiting for the second dose must go for it after 84 days if they had the first dose of COVISHIELD. Those who have a due date may reschedule their second dose date.

Question: What about those already booked for a second dose of COVISHIELD?

Answer: The government is updating the COWin the application and people can book the dose only after 84 days. Those already booked the same can get themselves vaccinated as per schedule if they want.

Question: How many people have got the first and second dose so far?

Answer: Over 6.55 lakh people have taken the first dose of vaccine while about 1.98 lakh have taken the second dose too, so far.