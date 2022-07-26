Indore: 2nd additional round granted for admission to BEd, MEd

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major reprieve for colleges offering teacher education courses, the Department of Higher Education (DHE) has granted one more additional round of centralised online admission counselling for filling vacant seats.

The new registrations will start from July 26 and continue till July 28. The students will be required to get their documents verified online till July 30.

The common merit list will be declared on August 2 and seat allotments will be made on August 8.

The student will be required to report to the college where the seat is allotted to him/her and pay 50 per cent of the fee amount for confirmation of the admission till August 13.

This year, DHE had granted a total of three rounds of counselling for admission in BEd, MEd, BPEd, MPEd and other teacher education programmes.

As many seats remained vacant, DHE had granted one additional round in the last week of June.

According to information, still around 20 per cent seats are lying vacant in the colleges.

So, the colleges had requested higher education minister Mohan Yadav to grant at least one more round of counselling.

“We are happy that a second additional round has been granted for admission in BEd courses,” said Indore Mahavidyalaya director Girdhar Nagar.

