Indore: 265 city temples decorated with rangoli on Dhanteras

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the auspicious occasion of commencement of festival of lamps from Dhanteras on Tuesday, as many as 265 temples were decorated with rangoli and lighting of lamps.

The drive of cleaning and beautification of the temples was carried out by Ahilya Utsav Samiti and Mahanangar Vikas Samiti under aegis of former Lok-Sabha Speaker Sumitira Mahajan. On this occasion she said that this festival is the biggest festival of India, and the lights to the lamps will spread everywhere and enrich the city. Mahajan said traditionally we clean our homes and decorate it during Diwali, but now we have added the cleaning and decorating of our temples. She said women of the group have made beautiful rangolis.

Association president Ashok Daga gave information about the entire programme. He said that 265 temples have been decorated with rangoli. MP Lalwani said we have have a new culture in the city and it will continue.

A magnificent rangoli of Amrit festival of Independence was decorated at the Durga Mata Temple located at Subhash Chowk. The idol of Durga Maa was also decorated. At Vidyadham the idol was decorated beautfully. A rangoli showing Sumitra Mahajan's face was also made. Ranjit Hanuman temple was also tastefully decorated.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 02:16 AM IST