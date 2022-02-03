Indore: 26 days later, day temperature hovering above normal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The long spell of this long, cold, lonely winter—as the Beatles would have aptly put it—took a break as the day temperature increased above the normal almost after 26 days as the month of January remained the coldest over the past many years.

However, the meteorological department officials said that the temperature would decrease again as the effects of a cyclonic circulation and western disturbance in the northern part of the country take hold.

The sky remained clear with bright sunlight that gave a respite from the bone-chilling cold and the residents enjoyed pleasant weather as a heavy rush was seen on the city roads.

According to the meteorological department, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, which was 1 degree Celsius above normal. The minimum temperature at 13 degrees Celsius was 2 degrees above normal.

Morning and evening humidity was 61 per cent and 37 per cent, respectively.

‘Rise and fall again’

‘The weather turned pleasant due to a clear sky. However, the relief may be short-lived as the city may witness a drop in temperatures again. This drop won’t be so significant as to turn the day into a cold day or severe cold day. Under the influence of a fresh western disturbance, isolated-to-scattered rainfall/snowfall is very likely over the western Himalayan region on February 6 and 7, 2022. Due to this reason, a rise in the minimum temperatures by 2-3°C is very likely over most parts of north-west and central India during the next 2 days and a fall by 3-5°C thereafter' — Met department official

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 01:23 AM IST