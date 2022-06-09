Indore: 2.5K bizmen are identified as suspected GST evaders

Representative image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 2,557 businessmen have come under the radar of the State Goods and Service Tax (SGST) Department as they have been filing GST returns of zero amount. The department has issued notices to them. Now, it is planning recovery of the tax and action against these businessmen.

State commercial tax commissioner Lokesh Kumar Jatav has given instructions to arrest all of these businessmen whose amount of tax evasion above Rs 5 crore has been proved.

The commercial taxes department has created a separate wing to detect tax evasion through data analytics using Artificial Intelligence. The wing has identified a total of 2,557 businessmen after analysing all the GST returns of the state in the past. Of these, 1,342 dealers are under the jurisdiction of state tax, while 1,415 dealers are under the jurisdiction of central GST.

According to the commissioner of commercial taxes, most of these businessmen were showing nil or negligible tax liability in their GST returns. The IT team of the department analysed the data available on the Prime Portal of NIC, along with GST Bank Office Portal, Gain Portal, E-Way Bill Portal of the NIC and their GST data. E-way bills are being downloaded in excess of the amount. But the monthly and quarterly returns furnished by him show the turnover and tax as nil.

Efforts of evasion by these businessmen by hiding information of their tax liability have been proved in the preliminary investigation. Teams of the department have also started conducting physical inspection of the sites of all the traders. It has also come to notice that some businessmen are giving fake bills and fake input tax credit to other businessmen. According to the commissioner of commercial tax Jatav, action will be taken against these businessmen who have evaded these taxes.

Record revenue collection in May

However, the effect of the actions of the SGST department is visible in the revenue collection of the state. In May 2022, the department achieved more than the target revenue. The department achieved a total GST collection of Rs 1,944 crore. This is 103 per cent more than the target set by the department. The state has also joined the five leading states of the country in the matter of return filing.