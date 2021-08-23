Indore: 250 new city buses to start in the city soon

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Atal Indore City Transport Service Limited (AICTSL) has issued a tender to start about 250 new city buses in the city soon.

All these buses will run on compressed natural gas (CNG). After the arrival of these buses, passengers are likely to get better facilities.

Hundreds of city buses, i-buses and electric buses are being operated on different routes daily for Indoreans. More than 60,000 passengers travel in i-buses every day.

With students and migrants from other cities arriving in Indore, the number of commuters in public transport are increasing. “We just moved to Indore from Pune after a decade and here, it seems more convenient to hop on a bus than take a car,” Punita Wadhwani, an entrepreneur travelling in i-bus said on Monday.

In view of the increasing number of passengers, AICTSL is increasing the number of buses in the city.

Tender issued for 100 AC-150 non-AC

AICTSL CEO Sandeep Soni said, “Tender has been issued for 250 new city buses. All these buses will be run on CNG.”

“Among these, 100 buses will be AC and 150 buses will be non-AC,” Soni said.

When considering routes of these buses, the focus will be on the city as well as the outlying areas. “It is possible that most of the buses ply to connect the Super Corridor, Khandwa Road, Bypass and the surrounding areas,” Soni said.

Tenders have, however, been released. Now, proposals of companies are awaited.

Some new buses expected from September

“Some tender buses will start from next month,”

Soni said. He added that before this, a tender for 400 buses was issued.

“Those buses are expected to begin from next month i.e. September,” Soni said.

According to the official records, after the arrival of these buses, there will be more than 750 buses in the city. It is possible that passengers will get better facilities and comfortable rides with 750 buses plying in the city.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 06:27 PM IST