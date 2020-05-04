Indore: 25 migrant workers from Maharashtra found 'tucked' inside truck

After yesterday's seizure of the cement-mixer truck that had tucked in migrants from Maharashtra and was on its way to UP, there's more stuff on Sunday. City police seized a vehicle carrying migrant workers from Gujarat on Sunday. These migrant workers were being taken to Jabalpur when they were halted.

Teams have been deployed at the outer areas of the city to keep an eye on "suspicious" vehicles. The incident came to light when such a team led by DSP (traffic) Basant Kaul was checking vehicles near Double Chowki check post under Khudel police station jurisdiction. The team spotted a loading vehicles. It was stopped and checked and 25 migrant workers "propped up".

DSP Kaul said the migrant workers are from Jabalpur and they were being ferried from Gujarat. The loading vehicle driver could not furnish any permission note after which he was handed over to Khudel police station staff. The workers were also handed over to Khudel police. However, Khudel police station in charge said the vehicle driver was released as he was given permission by the administrative officer.