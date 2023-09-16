Indore: 239 New Fisheries Projects Worth ₹103 Cr Approved, Says Minister Purushottam Rupala

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union fisheries, animal husbandry and dairy minister Purushottam Rupala has said that Prime Minister Modi has approved 239 new fisheries projects worth over Rs 103 cr under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) for Madhya Pradesh and other states. In these projects, work will be done in the fields of prawn farming, pearl farming, cage culture, cold storage etc. He said that the fish production in Madhya Pradesh has increased 3 times in the last 3 years.

Union minister Rupala said that the Central government has approved the construction of Aqua Park in Bhopal at a cost of Rs 25 cr. The park will have facilities like research centre, processing facility, water tourism, exotic fish farming. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the amendment to the Coastal Aquaculture Act has been approved. India should promote shrimp farming to maintain its global ranking.

He was addressing a programme organized at Brilliant Convention Center on the completion of 3 years of implementation of Pradhan Mantri Matsya-Sampada Yojana in the country. Union minister Rupala inaugurated the programme, wherein the state water resources and fishermen welfare minister Tulsiram Silawat. Union minister of state for fisheries Dr Sanjeev Kumar Balyan and Union minister Dr L Murugan, chairman Madhya Pradesh Fisheries Welfare Board, Sitaram Batham, Arunachal Pradesh agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and fisheries minister Tage Taki and MP Shankar Lalwani were also present.

Rupala also inaugurated the fisheries exhibition at the venue and released a book on the progress of fishery sector in India. The exhibition stalls showcased the activities of Fisheries Survey of India, National Institute of Fisheries Post Harvest Technology and Training, Central Institute of Fisheries and Institute of Nautical Engineering. Products like nets, bait, value added products etc. are also being sold by various entrepreneurs.

Representatives of 35 states and Union territories, 239 project beneficiaries, fisheries cooperative societies, Sagar Mitra, State Fisheries Institutes, Universities and Krishi Vigyan Kendras participated in the programme.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)