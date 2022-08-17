Indore: 20K residential properties being used commercially

PhotoMIX Ltd

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IMC, in its survey, found that there are around 20,000 properties in the city that are being used for commercial purposes although they are residential properties. Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, on Wednesday, held a meeting of IMC officials and instructed them to take action on such properties.

IMC officials said that a GIS survey was carried out in the city in which it was found that there are many properties in the city that are under the defaulters’ list and the corporation will now take appropriate action on such properties. Officials said that, in the survey, it was found that there are around 39,267 properties in the city which are of 2,000-5,000 sq.ft in area but they are paying less tax than they should. IMC will put up cases against such properties and make appropriate changes by September 30 for further action.

IMC officials said that, in the survey, around 21,571 such properties were found that were for residential use but were being used for commercial purposes. IMC will take appropriate action on such properties.

IMC also found that there are 1 lakh properties in the city that do not have accounts opened in the IMC’s records and, for that, the corporation will make the properties get registered and open accounts in IMC.

The municipal commissioner instructed IMC officials to complete all the procedures by September 30 this year.

