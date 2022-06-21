Indore: 200+ rebel candidates in Congress ranks

Congress |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Fearing protests over the names of official candidates, Congress has constituted a jumbo committee for damage control. The party constituted the committee soon after releasing the last list of six ward candidates on Tuesday.

The remaining wards in which the party announced its official candidates include Ward No 2, 8 74, 80, and 81.

The party has released a list of over 45 leaders in six constituencies to manage the rebels in their constituencies and to ensure that they withdraw their nominations by June 22, the last date of taking the nomination forms back.

According to sources, the party is afraid of over 200 rebel candidates who have filed their nominations against the official candidates in all the 85 municipal wards.

The committee includes the elder leaders of the party like Kripa Shankar Shukla while young leaders like Pintu Joshi were also given the responsibility to manage the rebel candidates.

Meanwhile, disputes and dissatisfaction among party leaders over selection of the candidates continued and many have started putting pressure on leaders to change the official candidate before the last date of taking back of names.

According to sources, the dispute between the party leaders continued till Tuesday night and most of them were pushing names of their supporters.