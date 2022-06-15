Indore: 20 file nomination papers for councillors on day 3, no one for mayor

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the third day of submission of nominations for Indore Municipal Corporation election on Tuesday, papers were filed by 20 candidates for the post of councillor. No one filed their nomination for the post of mayor.

Out of 20 candidates who filed the nomination papers for the post of councillors, 4 candidates filed the papers from ward No. 2 and Ward No. 11. Similarly, one candidate filed their nomination from ward nos. 38, 40, 41, 44, 48, 49, 52, 54, 55, 56, 64, 65, 73 and 83. The candidates can file the nomination papers till June 18. The voting for mayor and councillors' post will be held on July 6 and the counting of votes will be held on July 17.

Counting of votes to be held at Nehru Stadium

The counting of votes for the Indore Municipal Corporation elections will be held on July 17 at Nehru Stadium. All necessary preparations have been started for the arrangements related to the

counting of votes. In-charge of the election, additional collector Abhay Bedekar along with the concerned officials inspected the counting site at Nehru Stadium on Tuesday. Joint collector Pratul Chandra Sinha and deputy district election officer Munish Singh Sikarwar and officers of other concerned departments were present.