Indore: 20 days after exam, DAVV mulls cancelling CET

Indore: Nearly 20 days after common entrance test (CET) was conducted in online mode for admissions in the university’s most sought-after courses, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) administration on Tuesday made up its mind to cancel the exam, which divested vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad of its charge.

At a meeting of heads of teaching departments on Tuesday, the university administration reached a consensus that CET, which was marred by technical glitches, should be cancelled and admissions in departments should be done on the basis of marks of students in qualifying exams.

However, it was also decided that university will take guidance from the government.

Registrar Anil Sharma did not confirm the information regarding consensus on cancelling the CET but stated that he is going to issue a notice to Nysa Communication Pvt Ltd that had conducted CET in online mode on behalf of DAVV on June 23.

“We are also going to file a complaint with police against the company and blacklist it,” Sharma said. CET was conducted in online mode for admissions on more than 3100 seats at 24 cities across the country on June 23. Of the total, nearly 1300 could not take test due to technical glitches.

Of four groups in which CET courses were divided Group A1, Group B2 faced harrowing times as papers could not be downloaded for nearly one-and-a-half hours.

The download problem was because of Group B, so exam for the group students was cancelled. The exam for Group A1 students at two centres was also cancelled.

Citing failure of DAVV to conduct CET without any hassle, the state government clamped Section 52 of MP University Act, which led to ouster of vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad.

Since appointment at the coveted office could not be done as Chancellor Anandiben Patel and government are at loggerheads over new VC’s name.

DAVV looks towards Ordinance 14 for admissions

The varsity administration is mulling cancelling CET as only VC has statutory power take decision on the common exams of the university departments.

And as VC office is vacant for last 23 days, the university administration contemplated cancelling the exam as it was worried over delay in admission process.

“As less than one month is left for admissions, we took legal advice on CET. The advice is for granting admission as per Ordinance 14,” registrar Anil Sharma said.

Ordinance 14 entrusts right to decide on process of admission on the head of department. In the meeting, HoDs noted that admissions should be granted on the basis of qualifying exams of students registered for CET. But for that, the CET has to be cancelled.

Rude joke with 16,000 students

If CET is cancelled, it would be a rude joke with nearly 16,000 students who had prepared exam for months and took it on June 23. Only those students who scored high percentage in qualifying exams would be able to get admissions.

The rest who had performed well in CET and waiting for results will be left disappointed. If technical glitches of online CET were a blot on 55 years of DAVV’s reputation, cancelling the entrance test held at national level will also bring disrepute to the university.

Lalwani writes to CM, Chancellor

Indore MP Shankar Lalwani has sent letters to chief minister Kamal Nath and Chancellor Anandiben Patel requesting them to appoint VC at the DAVV as soon as possible.

“Fate of 17,000 students who had registered for CET is at stake as decision on the exam could not be taken in absence of VC. Plus, several students are not getting degree.

Next month, inspection of National Assessment and Accreditation Council is proposed. In view of this, the VC should be appointed at the earliest,” his letter reads.

Cong, DEVTA support Chordia’s strike

Congress and DAVV Teachers Association (DEVTA) extended support to the indefinite hunger strike of Ajay Chordia, which entered second day on Tuesday. Chordia on Monday had gone on strike over delay in appointment of VC.

On Tuesday, Congress leader Tejprakash Rane, Manish Modi, Mahak Nagar and Pankaj Prajapati went to meet Chordia and took part in dharna with him.

They criticised Chancellor for delay in appointment of VC at DAVV. DEVTA secretary Laxman Shinde also met Chordia and supported his stand of hunger strike. “If need be, we will also join the strike,” he said.