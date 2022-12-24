Indore: 2 Mumbai men held for lodging fake robbery complaint 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons from Mumbai were arrested on Friday for cooking-up a story that they were robbed in the Rau area. They were going to drop a car from Mumbai to Patna for a transporter, but the latter had given them insufficient money for fuel and food, so they planned to stage the fake robbery.

According to the police, Yatesham Khan, a resident of Mumbai, reached the police station and lodged a complaint that he and his colleague Mohammad Ilyas were going to drop a car to Patna. The transporter had given Rs 15,000 as expenses for fuel and food.

They told police that while passing through Rau Circle, four people, including a woman, who appeared pregnant, stopped them and asked for a lift. When they stopped, one of the men took out a knife and snatched his wallet, mobile phone and cash from him. They were forced out of the car and the accused fled with it.

The police checked the CCTVs of the crime scene and the toll plazas connecting to the road. Police checked about 100 CCTV cameras, but the incident could not be confirmed. The fastag entries at the toll plaza were also not found. Later, they recovered the car from the Bypass Road and found the key in the ignition of the car. Police suspected that the reported robbery was fake.

When Yatesham was questioned he confessed. He said the money given by the transporter was insufficient, so they decided to stage the fake robbery. They parked the vehicle at the Bypass and informed the transporter that they had been robbed and then they complained to the police.

