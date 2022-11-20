Indore: 2 men try to abduct 10-year-old girl in an autorickshaw

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old girl rushed into a temple and informed the priest that two persons had tried to abduct her in an autorickshaw in the Vijay Nagar area on Saturday. The police said investigations were underway. In CCTV footage, a suspect wearing an orange shirt was seen. The police are looking for him.

The girl, accompanied by a priest of the temple in the Vijay Nagar area, walked into the police station to file a complaint. The priest told the police that the terrified girl had rushed into the temple. She told the priest that she was on her way to school when two persons in an autorickshaw tried to abduct her at a place between Radisson Square and Vijay Nagar Square around 1 pm.

The man sitting in the back seat dragged the girl and they tried to take her somewhere. The girl was crying, but the accused threatened her. The girl told the priest that, when the man who was sitting in the back seat got off for a few minutes near Vijay Nagar Square, she managed to flee from the autorickshaw and rushed into the temple. The girl told the priest that one of the men was wearing an orange shirt.

Vijay Nagar police station-in-charge Ravindra Singh Gurjar said investigations into the case were on. The girl revealed the entire incident to the police, too. The CCTVs of the area are being examined to know exactly what had happened. Information from people of the area is also being gathered by the police. The girl told the police that her parents were at work at the time of the incident. In footage from a CCTV installed near Vijay Nagar Square, a suspect was seen searching for the girl who had by then taken refuge in the temple.

