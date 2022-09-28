Indore: 2 men arrested, MD drugs worth Rs 2.35 lakh seized

File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city’s Crime Branch personnel have arrested two persons with MD drugs worth Rs 2.35 lakh, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the Crime Branch, information was received that two men would deliver the drugs to a person opposite the Nehru Stadium. The Crime Branch, accompanied by the Sanyogitaganj police, arrested the two persons from the place. They were identified as Mahendra and Gabbu Ali, a resident of Dewas.

During a search, the Crime Branch seized about 23 grams of MD drugs from them. The value of the seized drugs is Rs 2.35 lakh in the international market. The accused were booked under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act and further investigations are on.

Three on-the-run accused arrested

Crime Branch personnel arrested three men, who were on the run in connection with the seizure of MD drugs worth Rs 70 crore on Wednesday. The accused—Amit Vitthalrao of Rau, Lucky Bagdi of Juni Indore and Shahbaz Khan of Barwali Chowki—were on the run after the police caught some men with MD drugs worth Rs 70 crore two years ago. Since then, they have been on the run. Acting on a tip, the Crime Branch personnel arrested the accused from the city. The police had announced a reward of Rs 12,000 on the arrest of the accused