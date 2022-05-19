Indore: 2 men arrested for IPL betting

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city Crime Branch, on Friday, arrested two persons while they were betting on the IPL at their house in the Banganga area. Mobile phones and other equipment were seized from them and investigations into the case are on.

According to an official, acting on a tip, the Crime Branch, accompanied by the Banganga police station team, raided a house in Bhagirathpura and nabbed two persons, named Rajesh and Jankilal, from there.

They allegedly confessed to betting on the IPL through a mobile phone. The police officials recovered nine mobile phones, one LED TV, two calculators and betting slips with eight registers and some cash from the spot. The accused were later handed over to the Banganga police station for further action.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 11:58 PM IST