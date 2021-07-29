Indore: 2 killed after bike rams into a stationary truck

Indore/Mhow: Two persons were killed after their bike rammed into a stationary truck on the Mhow-Simrol Road on Thursday evening. The angry villagers damaged the truck and set it ablaze after the incident. The police have registered a case against the dumper truck driver and started a search for him. There was a traffic jam on the road for a few hours after the incident.

According to the police, the incident occurred near a village on the Mhow-Simrol Road around 6.30 pm. The deceased were identified as Suraj Jaria and Laxman Jaria, residents of Katkat Khedi village in Mhow. They belong to the same family.

According to reports, the deceased were on a bike and were going towards Simrol on their speeding bike, so they were not able to control it even after they saw the stationary truck. The accident was so severe that the duo got critically injured and were taken to hospital but they could not be saved.

After the incident, the villagers gathered at the spot and set fire to the truck after damaging it. The police reached the spot and pacified the villagers. After that, the truck was seized from the spot. It is claimed that the truck was haphazardly parked on the road due to which the accident happened.

The police are investigating the case.