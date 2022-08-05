Indore: 2 inches rain in two hours in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sudden rainfall coupled with thunderstorms lashed the city on Thursday evening turning the city roads into pools.

As much as 47.6 mm rainfall was recorded by the regional meteorological department at the airport till 8.30 pm. The intensity of rainfall increased after 8.30 pm and 55.5 mm rainfall was recorded by the pollution monitoring station at Regal Square between 8.30 pm to 10 pm i.e. in one and a half hours.

Office-goers had a tough time due to the sudden rainfall in the evening and most of them were drenched while returning home. The humidity level was quite high since morning, and it was dark by 6 pm due to clouds in the city sky. It started raining at 8 pm and continued till late night.

Moreover, the regional meteorological department officials sounded alert for heavy thunderstorms in Indore and other nearby districts.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 32.4 degrees Celsius, which was 3 degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.4 degrees Celsius. The level of humidity was 97 per cent in the morning and decreased to 67 per cent in the evening.

Chances of moderate rainfall for two days

According to meteorological department officials, “The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Jaisalmer, Udaipur, Indore, Seoni, Jagdalpur, Kalingapatnam and thence southeastwards to east-central Bay of Bengal. “The western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan and the cyclonic circulation over northeast Rajasthan is affecting the state’s weather. There are chances of good spell of rainfall from August 5 to August 12,” Met officials said.

