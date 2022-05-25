e-Paper Get App

Indore: 2 held for duping engineer of Rs 5L

According to the Crime Branch, information was received against the accused, who were booked under sections 420, 409 and 34 at the Sanyogitaganj police station.

Staff ReporterUpdated:Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 11:02 PM IST
Representative Picture |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two men were arrested by the Crime Branch for duping a civil engineer of Rs 5 lakh on the pretext of exchanging lower denomination for higher on Wednesday. The complainant registered a case against the accused at the Sanyogitaganj police station after the fraud.

According to the Crime Branch, information was received against the accused, who were booked under sections 420, 409 and 34 at the Sanyogitaganj police station. The Crime Branch arrested the accused from the area. They were identified as Sourabh Gupta of Mhow and Dilip Mule of the Khajrana area of the city.

Upon grilling, the accused allegedly informed the police that they had posed as agents of a trust and met the complainant. They told the complainant that they had currency notes of Rs 10, 20, 50 and 100. They wanted to exchange the lower denomination notes for higher and would also give a commission of 10 per cent for exchanging the notes. Thus, the accused duped the complainant of Rs 5 lakh. They took currency notes of Rs 500 and 2,000 from the complainant and fled. The accused had given counterfeit currency notes to the complainant.

The Crime Branch officials said the accused also confessed to duping a person of Rs 30 lakh with the same modus operandi. The police are, however, verifying the statement made by the accused.

