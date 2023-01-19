e-Paper Get App
Indore: 2 held for black marketing cricket match tickets

Culprits caught from Rajendra Nagar area, 5 tickets seized

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 01:23 AM IST
article-image
Reprsentative Image |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch arrested two persons for black marketing the cricket match tickets in the Rajendra Nagar area on Wednesday. Five tickets of India vs New Zealand cricket match to be held in the city were recovered from the youths and further investigation is underway. 

On the instructions of senior officers, a team of the crime branch was constituted to keep an eye on people for indulging in black marketing of cricket match tickets. The cricket match between India vs New Zealand will be played in the city on January 24. The crime branch received information that two persons would reach Setu Bridge to sell the match tickets in black. The crime branch reached the mentioned place and caught two persons named Garv Jain, a resident of Kanadiya Road and Rudra Nagar of Chhawni area of the city. They were allegedly trying to sell the match ticket to someone in black. 

Five tickets were recovered from them and they were taken to the police station where they allegedly informed the police that they were trying to sell the tickets at a higher price. They were booked under the relevant section and further investigation is on. They are being questioned about other people indulging in black marketing of the match tickets.   

