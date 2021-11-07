Indore: 2 held for attacking a person with sword

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested two persons for attacking a person and his other family members in Raoji Bazar area on Saturday.

Raoji Bazar police station in-charge Preetam Singh Thakur said that one Santosh Verma was injured in an attack on him a few months ago. During investigation, the police came to know that he was attacked by two persons with a sword. Then, a case under section 307, 323, 294, 506, 34 of the IPC was registered against two persons. The police raided many places in the search of the accused but they could not be arrested at that time.

Acting of a tip-off, a police team arrested the accused named Bhanu and Ajay from Musakhedi area of the city. They were reportedly trying to flee somewhere else when the police arrested them. They were later taken to the police station and further investigation is underway.

Published on: Sunday, November 07, 2021, 01:30 AM IST