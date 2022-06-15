Indore: 2 candidates for post of mayor & 39 for councillor file papers

Congress candidate Sanjay Shukla |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the fourth day of submission of nominations for elections to Indore Municipal Corporation, nomination papers were filed by 41 candidates for the posts of mayor and councillor. Out of these, two candidates filed their nominations for the post of mayor and 39 candidates for the post of councillor. Out of the 39 candidates, three candidates submitted their nominations for ward No. 36. Similarly, for wards No. 20, 26, 39, 41, 50, 52, 54 and 66, two candidates each filed their nomination papers.

In the same way, for wards No. 2,5,6,7,9,14,17,19,21,28,35,44,45,46,51,59,60,63,69 and 73, one candidate each submitted their nomination papers.

For the post of mayor, Congress candidate Sanjay Shukla and one Independent candidate, Babulal Sukhram, filed their nomination papers. So far, 3 candidates have filed their papers for the election to the mayor’s post.

4 allowed to be present at time of filing papers

In the district, the process of submitting nomination papers for the post of urban body elections, including for the post of mayor and councillor is going on. While presenting the nomination papers for the election to the urban bodies in the district, a maximum of four people, including the candidate, will be allowed to enter the room of the returning officer and assistant returning officer. In case of violation of the order, action will be taken against those concerned under Section 188 of the IPC and other penal provisions.

ADM Pawan Jain has issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Cr.PC. According to the order issued in the district, to prevent disruption of the election nomination process in the urban bodies and to maintain law and order and peace in the public interest in all the urban bodies of the district.