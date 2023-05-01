Indore: 2 arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 1 lakh

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested by the crime branch while they were allegedly trying to deliver brown sugar to a person in the Lasudia area on Saturday. Brown sugar worth Rs 1 lakh was recovered from them and they were handed over to the Lasudia police station staff for further investigation.

According to police, information was received that two persons would deliver the drugs to a person in Scheme Number 114. Following the information, the crime branch reached the mentioned place and arrested two persons named Rahu and Mehul there. During a search, the crime branch officials recovered about 10 grams of brown sugar from them. The value of the drugs is about Rs 1 lakh in the international market.

The accused have been booked under section 8/21 of the NDPS act and the police are trying to know the source of the drugs. Police believed that more people could be involved in the drug supply in the city.

Two arrested with 15 gm brown sugar

In another action, the crime branch arrested Golu and Nitin from the Super Corridor while they were going to deliver drugs to a person there. According to a crime branch officer, the accused were caught, and recovered about 15 grams of brown sugar from them. The value of the recovered brown sugar is Rs 1.5 lakh in the international market. Golu has cases against him at the Aerodrome, Pardeshipura and Hira Nagar police stations while Nitin has eight cases registered against him at various police stations in the city for their involvement in criminal activities. The accused were also booked under section 8/21 of the NDPS act.