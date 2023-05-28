Indore: 2 arrested for snatching gold chain from elderly woman

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested on Saturday for snatching a gold chain from an elderly woman a couple of days ago in the Bhanwarkuan area.

The accused had also threatened the woman, who was taking a walk near her place.

The police claimed that the accused were arrested within 48 hours of the incident.

Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Shashikant Chaurasia said that an elderly woman was robbed of her gold chain by two persons on a bike in Shri Vihar Colony on Thursday morning. When she resisted, one of the accused threatened her and snatched her gold chain and fled with his accomplice from the scene.

As one of the accused was wearing a helmet, the police had to face difficulties in identifying the accused.

Based on CCTV footage, the police managed to arrest Deepesh Nayak and Rohit alias Nattu, residents of Rajendra Nagar area of the city. They allegedly confessed to snatching the gold chain from the woman. The police recovered the gold chain and also seized the bike used in the crime from them.

Two arrested for snatching mobile phone from girl

Bhanwarkuan police also arrested two persons for snatching a mobile phone from a girl in the area, on Saturday. According to TI Chaurasia, two persons snatched a mobile phone from a girl on April 11 in Vishnupuri Annex Colony. Based on the CCTV footage, Vijay Pawar and Prakash Akhade, residents of Ahirkhedi and Barwani, respectively, were arrested.

