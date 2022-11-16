Indore: 19-year-old’s ‘bike stunt’ attempt costs him his life

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old youth was killed, while two of his friends, including a girl, got injured after their scooter rammed into a pillar in the Vijay Nagar area late on Monday. The police said the scooter-rider was lighting a cigarette on the moving scooter when he lost control, resulting in the accident.

Investigating officer S-I Komalram Malviya from the Vijay Nagar police station said the accident happened opposite Bhandari Hospital between Vijay Nagar and Bapat Square. Mohammad Wakas, 19, a resident of the Udapura area of the city, along with his friends, Zaid and a girl, were travelling on their scooter.

Investigations revealed that Wakas, while riding the scooter, was trying to light a cigarette when he lost control and the scooter rammed into a pillar of the Metro project. In the accident, Wakas sustained a head injury. The three friends were taken to hospital, but Wakas could not be saved. Zaid and the girl are undergoing treatment and their condition is stated to be out of danger. The police are taking down the statements of the injured persons and further investigations into the case are underway.