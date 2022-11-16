Indore: Man borrows money, his family gets obscene photos, messages

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a man who took a loan from a mobile application is being blackmailed by the lender. The borrower has seven days left to repay the loan, but the lender has started harassing him by sending obscene videos to his family members and office colleagues. The victim first tried to lodge a complaint with the cyber cell, but they refused to register the complaint, saying they could do so only when the fraud amount was above Rs 2 lakh. Eventually, the victim met a Crime Branch officer after which his complaint was registered by the Crime Branch.

Rahul Narvariya, a resident of the Bhagirathpura area of the city, lodged a complaint with the Crime Branch about the incident on Tuesday. Rahul told Free Press that he was employed with a notebook company in the city. He had taken a loan of Rs 42,000 from a mobile app, named Cloud App, a few days ago. The lender had given him one month’s time for repayment, but unidentified persons from unknown numbers started making phone calls to him to repay the loan. He told them he would repay the loan within the time limit given by them.

Rahul alleged that the accused later started sending obscene videos and photos to his family, relatives and colleagues by morphing the face. The message senders were also using abusive words about the complainant. He came to know about it when his family received several such videos and photos and informed him. Other people, too, informed him that they had received messages from his number. Rahul said the lenders had got access to his mobile phone and so had found out his contact details.

Cyber cell refused to register a complaint

Rahul was upset as the outgoing of messages and videos were not stopped. He approached the state cyber cell office located near the World Cup on Pipliyahana Square on Monday evening to register a complaint. The official refused to register his complaint, saying they could register complaints of fraud only of amounts of Rs 2 lakh or more. Later, Rahul approached the Crime Branch office, but the officials did not entertain his complaint there, too. He managed to contact an officer after which the Crime Branch registered his complaint. On Tuesday, Rahul met a senior officer of the Crime Branch, who instructed his subordinates to investigate the case and take action against the accused

Mobile app loan claimed the lives of 4 of a family

A man named Amit had committed suicide after poisoning his wife and two children in the Banganga area in the last week of August. During investigations, the police found that Amit had taken loans from some mobile apps and was being harassed by the lenders. After this incident, the police had summoned the loan providers. Investigations into that case are still on