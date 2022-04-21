Indore: 19 e-challans found pending against vehicle attached with postal department

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic management police on Wednesday caught a vehicle for using a hooter in the city. Later, when the police checked the details of the vehicle with its registration number, 19 Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) challans were found pending against that number.

The vehicle was attached to the work of the postal department. According to reports, on the instruction of DCP (traffic) Mahesh Chand Jain, Quick Response Team-6 in charge inspector Ramkumar Kori, Ajay Tomar and team were deployed near White Church Square for the vehicle checking.

On hearing the hooter, the officials stopped the vehicle and checked it. The traffic police officials gathered information about it from the Traffic Management Centre and found that there were 19 e-challans pending against that vehicle number.

The traffic cops released the vehicle after collecting a fine of Rs 12500 including Rs 3000 for hooter from the vehicle owner.

