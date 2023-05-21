Indore: 19 dengue cases this year leaves health department red-faced

Representative Image | PIxabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The health department’s claim that there were zero dengue cases this year proved to be false as there were 19 dengue cases, but the private hospitals where these cases were reported, had failed to inform the health department about it.

This delay has left the health department red-faced and now they are seeking an explanation from the various private hospitals for their failure to report the dengue cases, which is mandatory. Incidentally, none of the cases were reported in May but were from earlier months.

Ironically, the health department observed National Dengue Day, on May 16, and patted its own back by claiming that there were no cases this year.

“We have dashed off a warning letter to the private hospitals telling them that they must report all cases of vector-borne diseases so that the department could take effective preventive action,” said district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel.

Dr Patel said that they came to know from other sources that some private hospitals were treating dengue patients but they were not reporting it to the health department.

“When we prodded them, the private hospitals reported 19 dengue cases. We were surprised by the large number,” Dr Patel said.

He said that the highest number of 11 cases was reported in February, and we have made the necessary changes in the official data,” said Dr Patel.

Last year, 242 cases of dengue were found and health officials had pulled up their socks this year. They ran several campaigns telling people not to allow stagnant water, especially in their coolers, to remain there for a length of time as they become breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

