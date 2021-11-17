Indore: 19 cases found a day after zero cases

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The relief from deadly vector-borne disease remained short-lived as 19 more cases were found positive on Tuesday. The health department had not reported any new cases of dengue on Monday.

Private hospital administration, however, claimed that there is no relief in cases as they are still getting patients suffering from dengue.

“As many as 19 more dengue cases were found on Tuesday. We didn’t receive any report on Monday due to which no cases were reported. With these 19 cases, the total number of cases have increased to 941, so far. Out of 19 patients, 11 are men and 8 are women,” District Malaria Officer Dr Daulat Patel said.

He added that the total number of males suffering from the disease is 575 while the total number of females is 366. As many as 235 children too have fallen prey to the disease.

Dengue bulletin

Dengue cases on Tuesday - 19

Male patients - 11

Female patients - 8

Children - 5

No of deaths - 0

Total dengue cases till date - 941

Total male patients - 575

Total female - 366

Total child - 235

Active case - 23

Active admitted patients - 11

Total deaths - 1

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 02:51 AM IST