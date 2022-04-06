Indore: 18.83L eligible voters for the IMC elections

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): According to the draft publication of voters’ list prepared for Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), there are 18.83 lakh voters, including 9.6 lakh male and 9.22 lakh female voters. However the updation of the voters’ list is going to begin on Thursday, wherein the name can be added or deleted by April 11.

This was informed at the meeting of the standing committee of elections constituted in relation to the revision of photo voters’ list, 2022, of urban bodies and three-tier panchayats. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of additional collector Ajaydev Sharma here on Wednesday. It was informed at the meeting that there are four janpad panchayats in the district—Indore, Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Mhow, Sanwer and Depalpur. There are eight municipal councils in the district namely Manpur, Mahugaon, Rau, Betma, Depalpur, Gautampura, Sanwer and Hatod. There is one municipal corporation, Indore, in the district.

According to the schedule set by the State Election Commission, Bhopal, the initial publication of the photo voters’ list of the local elections was made on Monday and also made available at the prescribed places and claims/objections are being invited.

Out of 85 wards of Indore Municipal Corporation, one claim/objection centre has been set up in each ward, where three authorised employees and one supervisor each have been appointed at each centre.

In the initial publication, there are a total of 18 lakh 83 thousand 515 voters in the Indore Municipal Corporation area. Of these, 9 lakh 60 thousand 443 are males, 9 lakh 22 thousand 982 females and 90 voters third gender. The total number of polling stations is 2,250. Similarly, there are a total of 1 lakh 24 thousand 843 voters in the eight municipal councils of the district. Of these, 62 thousand 765 are male, 62 thousand 076 female and 02 third gender voters. There are a total of 186 polling stations. There are a total of 6 lakh 74 thousand 764 voters in the rural areas. Of these, 3 lakh 44 thousand 521 are male, 3 lakh 30 thousand 229 and 14 third gender voters. There are one thousand 217 polling stations. Registration officers and assistant registration officers have been appointed.

Chief instructor RK Pandey said that, in the situation of last January 1, 2022, all such eligible voters who have completed 18 years of age and whose names are not included in the voters’ list can add their names to the voters’ list through Form ER-1 and submit the application. The names of voters who have gone elsewhere or those who have died can also be removed. Voters whose name, age and address have to be corrected can submit through Form ER-3 for in-place correction. The necessary application form for this is available with the authorised employee.

According to the schedule fixed by the commission, applications can be submitted from 10 am to 5 pm every day till April 11, 2022 (except Sundays). Applications will be received till 3 pm on the last date of April 11, 2022. The claims/objections will be resolved in the office of the registering officer by April 16, 2022, after which the final publication of the voters’ list will be done on April 25, 2022. Officials of various political parties were present at the meeting.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 10:34 PM IST