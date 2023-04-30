Indore: 17km long new Panther line installed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Intending to supply electricity to over 50 colonies, West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has installed a 17 km long new Panther line on Ujjain Road. With this, the proposed trial run of Metro, Aurobindo Hospital area, industries and more than 50 colonies will be benefitted.

Managing director of the company, Amit Tomar said, “Local MLA and minister Tulsiram Silawat has been demanding this state-of-the-art line and the work has been completed on time. The line has been strung on a 14-meter-high pole. This Panther line has been set up from Jaitpura to TCS Chauraha. About 12 km of Ujjain Road, Aurobindo Hospital area, Bardari and other industrial units of Ujjain Road, TCS, Infosys and other IT companies will get an uninterrupted power supply with high quality.”

Tomar said that special attention has been given to the Metro on this line. Connectivity can be provided through this line till a separate power station is built for the Metro. The transmission capacity of this Panther line is almost double that of the conventional power line. In this way, the power distribution system for the next 10 years can be easily operated through this line. Superintendent engineer of the electricity company DN Sharma, executive engineer Abhishek Ranjan and Rajesh Dubey played a commendable role in the construction of this Panther line of Ujjain Road.