Indore: 1,743 Divyang Job-Seekers Register Themselves On Employment Portal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 1,743 divyang (disabled) job-seekers have enrolled themselves on the employment portal launched by the district administration. On the initiative of collector Asheesh Singh, an employment portal has been developed to connect divyangjans with the mainstream and provide them employment.

A training-cum-workshop will be organised regarding registration and providing employment in the portal. In this regard, discussions have been held with the presidents of Association of Industries of MP, Hotel Association and Indore Nursing Association and through letter, a request has been made to organise the training-cum-workshop. I

t was informed that the portal is started with a view to provide employment opportunities to divyangjans in private units at district level. At present, more than 1,743 divyangjans of different categories have registered themselves on the portal. Employment will be provided to them as per their qualification and work capacity.

Also, such jobs which require pre-employment training should also be provided through private units to rehabilitate the disabled. Organisations have been requested to prepare a training-cum-workshop (one hour each) for HR and heads of 20-20 private units on separate dates.

Training will be given by the district administration team and the registration of the private units will be done on the portal so that the units can provide employment opportunities to the disabled through the portal itself.

It has been mentioned in the letter that under the Disabled Rights Act 2016, there is a provision of 5 per cent reservation in the private sector. Providing employment opportunities to the disabled, the right of the disabled to equal pay for equal work, companies have to adopt the workplace for the disabled. Training and development opportunities have to be provided.