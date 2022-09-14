Indore: 17-year-old dies in road accident

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old boy was killed after he was hit by a water tanker in the Dwarkapuri area on Tuesday morning. He was riding his bike when the accident happened. The police have traced the tanker and a case has been registered against the errant driver.

Dwarkapuri police station-in-charge Alka Monia said the incident took place on CAT Road around 11 am. The deceased has been identified as Omprakash Banjara, a resident of Dwarkapuri. Omprakash was critically injured in the accident. The people of the area informed the police and he was rushed to hospital but he could not be saved.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Omprakash was an employee of a shop in the area. The police said he was trying to overtake the tanker which was being driven recklessly due to which the accident happened. The tanker was seized and its driver is being questioned by the police.