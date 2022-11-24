Indore: 16 out of 31 Municipal Council wards reserved for women

PTI Photo | Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): More than half of the 31 wards of the Pithampur Municipal Council i.e. 16 wards have been reserved for women of all classes while men will have to be content with 15 wards only. The process of reservation of wards for the Pithampur Municipal Election 2023 was completed on Wednesday under the chairmanship of collector Priyank Mishra in the collector's meeting room.

After the ward reservation process, the leaders of Sector One Pithampur area and Sector Three Bagdoon Mandlavada looked happy while those male leaders who were hoping to stand for elections from Akolia, Bardari, Kheda, Jamodi, Sagour, Gawla, Tarapura and Dhannad etc were disappointed as their wards are now reserved wards for women or SC, ST or OBC candidates.

Sagour had 8 wards before the municipal elections in 2018 but this time there are only 6 wards of which 5 have been reserved for women candidates, while ward 23 has also been reserved for scheduled caste candidates. Thus all male leaders except for those from the scheduled caste are practically out of the electoral race. Many people registered their protest regarding the reservation process, but the authorities said that everything has been done in accordance with the rules. ADM Dhar, SDM Dhar, Pithampur SDM Roshni Patidar, Municipal CMO D. Madhu Saxena and the entire team were present during the process

Read Also Indore: Tribal student suffering from sickle cell anaemia ends life