Indore: 150 To Receive Free Prosthetics Between November 14 To 19; 300 More To Be Selected

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the vision of a Divyangata Mukt Bharat (Disability-Free India), the Giants Group of Indore, in collaboration with Paramarth Niketan Rishikesh and Mahavir Sevasadan Kolkata, will provide artificial limbs and prosthetics to 150 selected individuals between November 14 and November 19 in Indore.

This project is being organised in coordination with the State Government's Department of Social Justice and aims to provide artificial limbs and prosthetics to those in need, free of cost. The project will unfold in two phases. The first phase, running from November 14 to November 19, 2024, will involve a mobile workshop, brought to Indore by a team of medical professionals from Kolkata.

This workshop will be set up at the DDRC Pardesipura site, where experts will manufacture and fit artificial legs, hands, and callipers for 150 selected individuals. These beneficiaries were pre-selected during a screening conducted in October 2024.

The prosthetics will be distributed on-site, and in parallel, the doctors will examine an additional 300 individuals who have also been identified as needing assistance. These individuals will be considered for the second phase of the project, scheduled for January 20 to January 28, 2025, during which further prosthetics will be distributed.

“The second phase will focus on more advanced prosthetic solutions for those identified in the first phase, ensuring that a broader number of individuals benefit from this life-changing initiative,” Chaman Lal Daga, a member of the Giants Group of Indore, said. The team’s efforts will be supported by Mahavir Sevasadan Kolkata, which has sent a dedicated team to assist in the selection and fitting of prosthetics.