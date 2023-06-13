Indore: 1.5 Yr-Old Boy Drowns In Water Tank

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A one-and-a-half-year-old child, who had come to his aunt's house from where his family and other relatives were planning to go to Vaishno Devi Temple, died after falling into a water tank on Sunday.

According to the police, Devansh was playing near the water tank with a glass of water at around 9.30 pm on Sunday. He got disbalanced and fell into the tank. The family did not realise that Devansh had fallen inside the tank, but when they did not see him for over 10 minutes they went looking for him and found him in the tank. The tank is around six feet deep and was filled with water. Earlier, there was a lid on top of the tank, but it was removed for some reason.

Devansh was first taken to the nearest hospital from where he was referred to MY Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

According to relatives, about 15 people including Devansh, his parents and his aunt's family had planned on going to Vaishno Devi on Monday. They all had reservations on Malwa Express.

Devansh had come to Indore from Sagar with his parents on Saturday.