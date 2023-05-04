Indore: 1.5 tons of plastic disposable items seized, godown sealed

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation on Wednesday seized 1.5 tonnes of non-standard disposable plastic items from a godown at Lohamandi.

As per information, health officer health officer Gautam Bhatia and CSI Anil Sirsia had got information at non-standard plastic items are kept in godown of Aggrawal Traders at Lohamandi.

They went to check the godown only to find the information true.

They found four trucks laden with disposable items including glasses, spoons and other materials in the godown. The duo officers seized the item and sealed the godown.

It is to be noted that single use plastic items are banned in the city.

